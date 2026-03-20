Chennai

Day after Rs 5K fall, gold price rises in Chennai on March 20, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Image of a woman purchasing gold used for representative purpose
Image of a woman purchasing gold used for representative purposePTI
Updated on

CHENNAI: Gold prices in the city witnessed an increase on Friday (March 20), reversing the recent downward trend over the last two weeks. The price increased by Rs 400 per sovereign (8 grams) two days after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at 3.5–3.75% amid inflation concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,11,600 per sovereign and Rs 13,950 per gram, after an increase of Rs 50.

On March 19, gold price fell by Rs 5,360, selling for Rs 1,11,200 a sovereign (Rs 13,900 per gram).

Silver price decreases

Meanwhile, silver prices decreasesd by Rs 5 to cost at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg) on March 20. On March 19, the price of silver was Rs 265 per gram.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 66,480 per sovereign (Rs 8,310 per gram) on March 20, 2025, to Rs 1,11,600 per sovereign (Rs 13,950 per gram) on March 20, 2026, evening, marking an increase of Rs 45,120 or about 67.8%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

March 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,11,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,900 per gram

March 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,570 per gram

March 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650 per gram

March 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,680 | 1 gram - Rs 14,710 per gram

March 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,080 | 1 gram - Rs 14,760 per gram

Silver price over the last five days:

March 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 265

March 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275

March 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

March 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 276

March 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

Gold and Silver price in Chennai
Silver prices today
Gold prices today

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