Day after Rs 5K fall, gold price rises in Chennai on March 20, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold prices in the city witnessed an increase on Friday (March 20), reversing the recent downward trend over the last two weeks. The price increased by Rs 400 per sovereign (8 grams) two days after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at 3.5–3.75% amid inflation concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,11,600 per sovereign and Rs 13,950 per gram, after an increase of Rs 50.
On March 19, gold price fell by Rs 5,360, selling for Rs 1,11,200 a sovereign (Rs 13,900 per gram).
Meanwhile, silver prices decreasesd by Rs 5 to cost at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg) on March 20. On March 19, the price of silver was Rs 265 per gram.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 66,480 per sovereign (Rs 8,310 per gram) on March 20, 2025, to Rs 1,11,600 per sovereign (Rs 13,950 per gram) on March 20, 2026, evening, marking an increase of Rs 45,120 or about 67.8%.
March 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,11,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,900 per gram
March 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,570 per gram
March 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650 per gram
March 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,680 | 1 gram - Rs 14,710 per gram
March 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,080 | 1 gram - Rs 14,760 per gram
March 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 265
March 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275
March 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280
March 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 276
March 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280