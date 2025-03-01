Day after boy’s suicide, police book government school principal in Chennai

CHENNAI: The police registered a case against the principal of Peerkankaranai government school and two teachers after a Class 9 boy died by suicide on Thursday.

Joshua (14), a student of the Peerkankaranai government school, died by suicide in his house after he was scolded by the teachers in the school for fighting with other students. Before killing himself, Joshua wrote a note asking his relatives to donate his organs.

Following his death. Joshua’s relatives staged a protest in front of the school seeking action against the teachers for letting the minor go home during class hours without even informing his mother that Joshua had left for home.

On Saturday, the Peerkankaranai police registered a case against the school principal and two teachers and further investigation is on.

The Chengalpattu district chief educational officer also visited the school and held inquiries with the teachers.

