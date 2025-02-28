Boy dies by suicide, leaves note to donate his organs in Chennai

CHENNAI: Dejected after being scolded by teachers, a 14-year-old boy died by suicide in Peerkankaranai on Thursday. He left a note saying that he would like to donate his organs.

The deceased, Joshua of Vel Nagar in Peerkankaranai, was in Class 9 in the government school in the locality.

On Thursday Jousha had fought with his classmates in school for which teachers scolded him. They also contacted his mother Kalavathi over the phone and asked her to meet the principal.

Jousha skipped classes and returned home at noon. On Thursday night, when his mother returned home from work, she found the door was locked from the inside and no response from Jousha even after repeated knocks. With the help of neighbours, Kalavathi broke open the door and found her son dead.

Peerkankaranai police sent the body for post-mortem to Chromepet GH. The police found a suicide note in which Jousha had mentioned his wishes to donate his organs after his death.

Relatives claimed that the school staff did not inform his mother that Jousha had left the school early. Staging a protest outside the school, they claimed that if they had been informed about it, perhaps a tragedy could have been prevented. Police held peace talks with them and promised to investigate and take action.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.