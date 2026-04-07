Dark, unsafe stairway at Tiruvanmiyur station raises safety concerns

Poor lighting, unsafe access

While pedestrian skywalks connecting TIDEL Park to the station are well-built, the staircase inside the station paints a different picture. Commuters allege that the pathway remains poorly lit at night, resembling a “dark tunnel,” forcing many to rely on mobile phone flashlights to navigate the steps, said a Maalaimalar report.

The area is also reportedly littered with garbage and broken liquor bottles, indicating misuse of the space. The lack of maintenance and security presence has further heightened concern and discomfort among passengers.