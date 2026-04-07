Dark, unsafe stairway at Tiruvanmiyur station raises safety concerns

CHENNAI: Commuters on the Beach–Velachery MRTS stretch have raised serious safety concerns over poor lighting and unhygienic conditions at the Tiruvanmiyur MRTS railway station, especially along the staircase leading to the Velachery-bound platform.
The MRTS line connecting Chennai Beach to Velachery passes through major commercial hubs. Thousands of employees, particularly tech professionals working at the nearby TIDEL Park, depend on this route for daily commute.
While pedestrian skywalks connecting TIDEL Park to the station are well-built, the staircase inside the station paints a different picture. Commuters allege that the pathway remains poorly lit at night, resembling a “dark tunnel,” forcing many to rely on mobile phone flashlights to navigate the steps, said a Maalaimalar report.
The area is also reportedly littered with garbage and broken liquor bottles, indicating misuse of the space. The lack of maintenance and security presence has further heightened concern and discomfort among passengers.
Hence, safety has become a major concern for the large number of young professionals, especially women, who use the station during late hours. Many women commuters hesitate to walk alone and prefer to wait for others before using the staircase.
Despite being located in a prominent IT corridor with global workforce presence, the condition of the station’s interior has drawn criticism. Commuters have urged authorities to improve lighting, cleanliness, and security to ensure safe access for all.