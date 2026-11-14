Damaged street name boards cause confusion in Perambur

In Ward 71 of Zone 6, several street name boards are damaged. Patel Road 1st and 2nd Cross Streets, Srinivasan Cross Street, School Road and Ramachandran Street are among the affected areas. While some boards are broken, others are missing.

The name board on Meenakshi Street was installed facing the wrong direction. Further, the board on Venkataraman Canal Street carries an incorrect PIN code of 600012 instead of 600011 (the correct one). In Ward 44 of Zone 4, boards on Muniyappan Street and Kandan Street, along the route from Perambur towards Madhavaram High Road, are completely hidden by shops.

Activist Raghukumar Choodamani said, “Incorrect PIN codes should be rectified and the damaged boards should be repaired at the earliest. Officials should also check whether newly installed boards are placed in the right direction.”