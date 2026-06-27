Damaged footpaths on Chennai's 100 Feet Road make walking a nightmare

CHENNAI: Pedestrians are facing significant inconvenience due to damaged footpaths along the 100 Feet Jawaharlal Nehru Road between Koyambedu Junction and Ashok Nagar, particularly opposite the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) and near the Ashok Nagar Police Quarters.
In addition, construction debris from the ongoing building work inside the VCK Head Office premises has been piled up along the footpath, further obstructing the pedestrian movement.
Several stretches of the footpath between Koyambedu Junction and Ashok Nagar have damaged paving blocks, uneven surfaces, and potholes. The accumulation of construction waste has made the footpath unusable, forcing pedestrians to walk on the busy 100 Feet Road, putting their safety at risk.
The issue has affected senior citizens, school and college students, office-goers, and persons with disabilities who use the route every day. During the rainy season, water collects in the damaged portions of the footpath, making it difficult to identify potholes and increasing the risk of slips and falls. At night, poor visibility further adds to the difficulties faced by pedestrians.
Gayathri, a resident of Ashok Nagar, said, “The footpath near the Police Quarters has damaged paving blocks and several potholes. Vehicles are often parked on the footpath, and some shops have encroached upon it, leaving pedestrians with no option but to walk on the main road.”
Amir, a shopkeeper from Arumbakkam, said, “The footpath has remained damaged for more than a year. Customers who visit my shop often trip and stumble because of its poor condition. This has become a major inconvenience for both pedestrians and shop owners.”
A senior official in the Highways department told DT Next that the estimate for repairing the footpath had been prepared. “The tender process is currently under way. The repair work will begin as soon as the tender is finalised,” the official added.