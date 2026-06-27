Damaged footpaths on Chennai's 100 Feet Road make walking a nightmare

In addition, construction debris from the ongoing building work inside the VCK Head Office premises has been piled up along the footpath, further obstructing the pedestrian movement.

Several stretches of the footpath between Koyambedu Junction and Ashok Nagar have damaged paving blocks, uneven surfaces, and potholes. The accumulation of construction waste has made the footpath unusable, forcing pedestrians to walk on the busy 100 Feet Road, putting their safety at risk.