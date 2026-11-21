Passenger Vinoth said, “The lift is installed in an area that’s rarely used by commuters, while the busier platforms lacked the facility. Passengers travelling towards Perambur High Road face difficulties during peak hours. Lifts should be provided on the platforms where passenger flow is at maximum.”

Social activist Ragukumar Choodamani said that a damaged concrete step on the FOB leading to Perambur High Road had developed a crack and a hole, posing an accident risk. “A damaged CCTV camera near the station entrance had also raised safety concerns,” he added. “Water stagnation outside the public toilet has led to mosquito breeding. The premises becomes muddy and slushy during the monsoon, making it difficult, particularly for persons with disabilities, to use.”

Admitting to the issues faced by commuters, a senior railway official told DT Next, “Facilities are being upgraded in phases based on passenger footfall. Personnel have been instructed to inspect the issues and take necessary action.”