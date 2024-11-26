Dalit teen domestic help's murder: Goondas Act invoked against six including Chennai couple who employed her

CHENNAI: Six persons including a city couple who were arrested for the murder of a teen domestic help at their apartment in Aminjikarai on Deepavali were detained under the Goondas Act. Apart from murder, police had also invoked the sections of the Pocso Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

After the incident came to light, police arrested the girl’s employers, Mohammed Nishadh (36), and his wife, Nivetha alias Nasriya (30), after they found injury marks, on the victim’s body, as a result of branding her with hot iron. The girl, a native of Thanjavur was employed by the couple to take care of their child and do household chores.