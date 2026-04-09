DakshinaChitra’s Rituals for Life exhibition relooks at traditions we follow

The exhibition moves through four stages of life, birth, puberty, marriage and death, exploring how rituals structure these transitions. It looks at them not just as cultural markers, but as systems that guide emotion, assign roles and shape expectations. Put together by ten interns from the 2025–26 cohort, the exhibition draws from personal experiences, research and observation. It brings together everyday practices from South India, presenting them in a way that feels both familiar and unsettling.

“We are not just celebrating or criticising rituals. We are asking who decided how we should live. Most of us follow rituals on autopilot. They can be beautiful, families come together, there is colour, food and celebration. But there are also rules we don’t question,” says Mirra Muthuvel, one of the interns.