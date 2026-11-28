The organisation aims to create meaningful opportunities for classical dancers, encourage artistic exchange, recognise emerging talent and strengthen the dance community through various initiatives.

A key aspect of its work is the belief that art should not come with a price tag. Taking a stand against the practice of pay-to-perform, the trust seeks to create platforms where artistic merit, dedication and contribution take precedence over financial considerations.

Dakshina, its annual gathering, is envisioned as a space for dancers, gurus and members of the artistic community to come together, exchange ideas and celebrate their journeys in the field of classical dance.

The programme will begin with a panel discussion featuring eminent gurus from the classical dance fraternity from 5 pm to 6 pm. The discussion will explore the relevance of tradition in today's artistic landscape, the continued significance of the traditional Bharatanatyam margam and how dancers can develop new artistic vocabulary while remaining rooted in tradition.