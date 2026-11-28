CHENNAI: Nirvikalpa, a public charitable trust working towards supporting and nurturing the classical dance fraternity, will host its annual gathering, Dakshina 2026, on November 29 at Tattvaloka Auditorium. Founded by Dr Sahana Selvaganesh, along with trustee and co-founder Pooja Kale, Nirvikalpa follows the philosophy of ‘By Dancers, For Dancers’.
The organisation aims to create meaningful opportunities for classical dancers, encourage artistic exchange, recognise emerging talent and strengthen the dance community through various initiatives.
A key aspect of its work is the belief that art should not come with a price tag. Taking a stand against the practice of pay-to-perform, the trust seeks to create platforms where artistic merit, dedication and contribution take precedence over financial considerations.
Dakshina, its annual gathering, is envisioned as a space for dancers, gurus and members of the artistic community to come together, exchange ideas and celebrate their journeys in the field of classical dance.
The programme will begin with a panel discussion featuring eminent gurus from the classical dance fraternity from 5 pm to 6 pm. The discussion will explore the relevance of tradition in today's artistic landscape, the continued significance of the traditional Bharatanatyam margam and how dancers can develop new artistic vocabulary while remaining rooted in tradition.
This will be followed by a felicitation ceremony from 6 pm to 6.30 pm, recognising selected dancers through Nirvikalpa's initiatives, including Nitya Nritya Pravaha. The initiative celebrates the artistic contributions, dedication and journeys of dancers in the field.
The evening will conclude with classical dance performances from 7 pm onwards, bringing together artistes and members of the dance fraternity to celebrate their shared artistic heritage.
Through Dakshina, Nirvikalpa hopes to encourage conversations around the preservation and evolution of classical dance while building a supportive ecosystem for artistes across generations.