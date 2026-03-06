Daily Thanthi Group Director B Sivanthi Adityan receives ‘Defender of the People’s Voice’ honour

CHENNAI: Daily Thanthi Group Director Sivanthi Adityan was honoured with the ‘Defender of the People’s Voice’ Award at the Jeppiaar Icon Awards 2026 held at Jeppiaar University in Chemmancherry near Chennai on Friday.
At the event, V M Muralitharan received the Zenith Icon Award for Leadership Towards Change, Adityaram was presented the Humanitarian Icon Award, while actor Simran received the Evergreen Icon Award.
The awards ceremony was presided over by Jeppiaar University Founder and Chancellor Regeena J Murali and Chairman Murali Subramanian.
The Jeppiaar Icon Awards are presented annually to recognise individuals from different fields for their contributions and achievements.