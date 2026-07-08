Daily footfall in Chennai's Amma canteens crosses 1 lakh, up from 70,000

CHENNAI: The number of people dining at Amma Canteens across Chennai has increased to 1.04 lakh a day, up from around 70,000, following efforts to improve infrastructure and food quality, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
There are 383 Amma Canteens functioning under the Greater Chennai Corporation. While the canteens initially served more than one lakh people daily and played a key role during the Covid-19 pandemic, patronage later declined as food quality deteriorated, reducing the daily footfall to below 70,000.
Chief Minister Vijay directed officials to improve infrastructure and procure new cooking equipment to enhance the quality of food served at Amma Canteens.
Following the directive, Corporation Commissioner and Joint Commissioners have been conducting regular inspections and monitoring food quality at the canteens across the city.
Corporation officials said around 3,000 people are employed in Amma Canteens. After upgrading the facilities at a cost of Rs 17.6 crore, daily footfall has increased to 1.04 lakh.
Officials added that more than 1.5 crore people have benefited from Amma Canteens between January and June, while the canteens generated revenue of Rs 16.53 crore during the six-month period