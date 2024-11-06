Dad, girl try to dispose of body at Minjur station; held

CHENNAI: Government Railway Police near Minjur Railway Station foiled the plans of a father-daughter duo from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, to dispose of the body of their elderly neighbour on Monday.

The duo attempted unsuccessfully to stuff the body back in their trolley suitcase and flee on seeing the police. Seeing blood stains on the duo’s suitcase, police intercepted them on suspicion.

Police found the body of Ramani (65) on opening the luggage. Ramani was Balasubramaniam (43) and his 17-year-old daughter’s neighbour in Nellore.

The probe revealed that Balasubramanian is a goldsmith in Nellore, and his daughter is a college student.

Initially, Balasubramaniam appealed to the cops that the elderly woman tried to force his minor daughter into sex work, which enraged him. However, subsequent investigation revealed Balasubramaniam was lying.

It was revealed that the goldsmith killed Ramani in a plot to steal her jewels to float his business.

On Monday morning, when the elderly neighbour came to Balasubramaiam’s house for their usual chat, he smothered and beat her to death and stole her gold chain. He then decided to dump her body in Chennai and boarded the train from Nellore.

Police arrested the duo on discovering the body. The father and daughter were produced before a magistrate.

Balasubramaniam was remanded in judicial custody while his daughter was sent to a government home for girls.