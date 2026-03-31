Cylinder crunch hits Chennai PGs, hostels

Operators rued that the crisis, now stretching beyond a week, has disrupted daily cooking routines and pushed up costs.

With commercial cylinders hard to procure, several establishments have begun using firewood, which now sells for around Rs 30/kg from Rs 20/kg, while also exploring the purchase of rocket stoves to minimise smoke. A staff member at a PG hostel in Thousand Lights said procuring commercial cylinders has become a herculean task.