Cylinder crunch hits Chennai PGs, hostels

CHENNAI: A prolonged shortage of commercial LPG cylinders across the city has left women’s hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations scrambling for alternatives, forcing many to turn to firewood and costly makeshift solutions to keep kitchens running.
Operators rued that the crisis, now stretching beyond a week, has disrupted daily cooking routines and pushed up costs.
With commercial cylinders hard to procure, several establishments have begun using firewood, which now sells for around Rs 30/kg from Rs 20/kg, while also exploring the purchase of rocket stoves to minimise smoke. A staff member at a PG hostel in Thousand Lights said procuring commercial cylinders has become a herculean task.
“We’ve switched to firewood for cooking. Demand for firewood has gone up sharply in the past week,” the staffer said. “Neighbours have raised complaints about smoke even as the hostel continues to serve food with a revised menu.”
At Thangam Men’s Hostel in Pudupet, staff said they were relying on domestic LPG cylinders purchased at higher rates to meet demand. “We’ve around 70 residents to feed. The cost of the Rocket stoves, which has doubled to Rs 30,000, are in high demand and deliveries take time,” a worker said.
Residents, meanwhile, are adjusting to limited food options. S Aravind, a boarder at the Pudupet hostel, said staple items such as poori, chapati and dosa have been removed from the menu. “I pay Rs 7,500 for the PG. We understand the situation and adjust, but I now buy lunch outside,” he said.
In contrast, a government-run Adi Dravidar Welfare Board hostel in Vepery has not faced supply disruptions, with regular LPG cylinder availability. However, students said the menu has been modified, with chapatis replaced by variety rice such as lemon, mint and tomato rice on alternate days.
Members of the Tamil Nadu IT Hostel and PG Owners Welfare Association have urged the State government to ensure direct LPG supply to hostels and PGs, similar to the priority extended to hospitals, to prevent further disruption.