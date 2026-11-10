Cyclone Murasu: Bodies of remaining two fishermen recovered from Andhra Pradesh coast

CHENNAI: The search for nine fishermen from Kasimedu, whose boat capsized in the sea during Cyclone Murasu, has ended with the recovery of the remaining two bodies along the Andhra Pradesh coast.
The bodies have been handed over to their families, bringing an end to days of uncertainty for the bereaved relatives.
Earlier, seven bodies had been recovered, including five that were brought to Kasimedu and handed over to their families on November 6. The continuous arrival of bodies had plunged the fishing hamlet into grief, with relatives and fellow fishermen gathering to pay their last respects.
As of Friday, seven of the nine fishermen were found dead. The whereabouts of the remaining two, Rajesh (52) of Tiruchinankuppam and Narayanan (57) of Samiyarpettai in Cuddalore district, remained unknown.
After six days of search operations following the disappearance of the fishing crew during Cyclone Murasu, the remaining two fishermen were finally found dead along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Sunday.
The body of Narayanan was handed over to his family in Samiyarpettai, Cuddalore district, while Rajesh's body was handed over to his family in Nammalwarpet, Purasaiwalkam, Chennai.