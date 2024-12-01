Cyclone Fengal: Trains to run as per normal schedule from Chennai, check details

CHENNAI: Due to restoration of Bridge No. 14 which has been certified fit for traffic use, earlier notified diversion of train services has been cancelled.

Train No. 12511 Gorakhpur – Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) Rapthisagar Express that left Gorakhpur at 06.35 hrs on 29.11.2024 will run as per normal schedule with additional stoppage at Perambur. (Earlier notified diversion stands cancelled).

Train No. 13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express that left Dhanbad at 11.35 on 29.11.2024 will run as per normal schedule with additional stoppage at Perambur (Earlier notified diversion stands cancelled), a release issued by Southern Railway said.