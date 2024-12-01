Cyclone Fengal: IndiGo flight aborts landing in Chennai at nth minute, video goes viral

CHENNAI: A dramatic video showing an IndiGo flight having to make an emergency go-around at the Chennai airport during severe weather conditions caused by Cyclone Fengal has gone viral. The incident, which sparked safety concerns among social media users, occurred on Saturday morning when the IndiGo 6E 683 flight, carrying 124 passengers from Mumbai, attempted to land at the Chennai airport amidst strong winds and heavy rains.

The viral footage shows the Airbus A320neo aircraft approaching the runaway while struggling with crosswinds. As it was readying for touchdown and its wheels appeared to be mere inches away from the ground, the pilot aborted the landing and sharply veered the aircraft to the left, before lifting it off back into the air. The flight later landed at the city airport safely.

When contacted, IndiGo Airlines stated that the pilot had aborted the landing due to unfavourable weather conditions, which made it unsafe to land. "Due to adverse weather conditions, including rain and strong winds (which later led to the closure of Chennai airport), the cockpit crew of flight 6E 683, operating between Mumbai and Chennai, executed a go-around on November 30, 2024, in accordance with established safety protocols," the airline said.

The airline clarified that the emergency go-around, a flight procedure where an aircraft cancels its landing and returns to the air, was a standard protocol in situations where it is not possible to achieve a safe landing, and that there was no danger to the passengers. It also expressed concern over the sensationalisation of the incident on social media, stating that it could alarm passengers and create unnecessary panic.

