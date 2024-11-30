Cyclone Fengal: Car owners park vehicles on Velachery flyover

CHENNAI: With the rain pouring incessantly from the wee hours in Chennai, car owners are parking their vehicles on the Velachery flyover.

According to a Maalaimalar report, people from Velachery, Madipakkam and Pallikaranai areas are parking their vehicles on the flyover as a precautionary measure.

Also Read: Cyclone Fengal to make landfall this evening; heavy rain lashes Chennai

During the heavy rains last year, several vehicles suffered flood damage, which prompted vehicle owners to be cautious this time.

Due to Cyclone Fengal, a red alert has been issued for Chennai and neighbouring districts for November 30, warning of extremely heavy rains.