Cyclone Fengal: Car owners park vehicles on Velachery flyover
CHENNAI: With the rain pouring incessantly from the wee hours in Chennai, car owners are parking their vehicles on the Velachery flyover.
According to a Maalaimalar report, people from Velachery, Madipakkam and Pallikaranai areas are parking their vehicles on the flyover as a precautionary measure.
During the heavy rains last year, several vehicles suffered flood damage, which prompted vehicle owners to be cautious this time.
Due to Cyclone Fengal, a red alert has been issued for Chennai and neighbouring districts for November 30, warning of extremely heavy rains.
