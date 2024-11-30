Begin typing your search...

    Cyclone Fengal: Car owners park vehicles on Velachery flyover

    During the heavy rains last year, several vehicles suffered flood damage, which prompted vehicle owners to be cautious this time.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Nov 2024 9:38 AM IST
    Cyclone Fengal: Car owners park vehicles on Velachery flyover
    X

    Visuals from the Velachery flyover (Maalaimalar)

    CHENNAI: With the rain pouring incessantly from the wee hours in Chennai, car owners are parking their vehicles on the Velachery flyover.

    According to a Maalaimalar report, people from Velachery, Madipakkam and Pallikaranai areas are parking their vehicles on the flyover as a precautionary measure.

    Also Read: Cyclone Fengal to make landfall this evening; heavy rain lashes Chennai

    During the heavy rains last year, several vehicles suffered flood damage, which prompted vehicle owners to be cautious this time.

    Due to Cyclone Fengal, a red alert has been issued for Chennai and neighbouring districts for November 30, warning of extremely heavy rains.

    Velachery flyoverCyclone Fengalchennai rainsRed Alert
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick