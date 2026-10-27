Cyclone Arnab: Four flights cancelled at Chennai airport

The cancelled flights include two departures from Chennai and two arrivals from the Andhra Pradesh cities. An IndiGo flight scheduled to depart Chennai for Visakhapatnam at 4 pm and another bound for Vijayawada at 7.05 pm were cancelled.

Similarly, an IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam scheduled to arrive in Chennai at 8 pm and another from Vijayawada scheduled to arrive at 10.05 pm were also cancelled.