Cyclone Arnab: Four flights cancelled at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Four flights connecting Chennai with Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh were cancelled on Tuesday (October 27) due to Cyclone Arnab, which is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on the morning of October 28.
The cancelled flights include two departures from Chennai and two arrivals from the Andhra Pradesh cities. An IndiGo flight scheduled to depart Chennai for Visakhapatnam at 4 pm and another bound for Vijayawada at 7.05 pm were cancelled.
Similarly, an IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam scheduled to arrive in Chennai at 8 pm and another from Vijayawada scheduled to arrive at 10.05 pm were also cancelled.
The cyclone, which has formed over the Bay of Bengal, is also expected to affect Odisha. However, no cancellations have been announced so far for flights between Chennai and Odisha.
The status of flights between Chennai and Andhra Pradesh scheduled for October 28 remains uncertain. Airport authorities are expected to announce further changes depending on the cyclone’s wind speed and movement