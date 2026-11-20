CHENNAI: Cyclonic Storm Akvan weakened from a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal on Friday, with land interaction commencing along the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system was likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur by the forenoon of November 20.
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the system moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 21 kmph during the previous six hours and lay centred over the westcentral Bay of Bengal at 2.30 am on Friday, November 20.
The cyclone was located about 110 km southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 170 km east of Visakhapatnam, 170 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha, 250 km south-southwest of Puri and 370 km east-northeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh.
The system is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur by the forenoon, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.
Latest satellite imagery indicated that land interaction had commenced as the sheared cloud mass associated with the cyclone entered the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coastal region. The system is under continuous surveillance by Doppler Weather Radars at Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast mainly dry weather over most parts of Tamil Nadu on November 20, with isolated light rain likely over the Ghat areas of the Western Ghats districts.
On November 21, isolated light rain is likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, the Ghat areas of the Western Ghats districts, Puducherry and Karaikal, while the remaining parts of the State are likely to experience mainly dry weather.
On November 22, moderate rain is likely at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu districts, Puducherry and Karaikal. Light rain is also likely over adjoining districts of coastal Tamil Nadu, while mainly dry weather is expected over the rest of the State.
On November 23, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at a few places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Dindigul districts, besides Puducherry.
Yellow alert for several districts on November 23, 24
Rainfall activity is expected to increase on November 23, with heavy rain likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts, besides Karaikal.
On Novemner 24, Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai districts and Karaikal area.
On November 25, Heavy rain is expected at isolated places with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over Theni, Dindigul and Madurai districts.
The RMC has also forecast thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from November 23 to 25.