According to the latest IMD bulletin, the system moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 21 kmph during the previous six hours and lay centred over the westcentral Bay of Bengal at 2.30 am on Friday, November 20.

The cyclone was located about 110 km southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 170 km east of Visakhapatnam, 170 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha, 250 km south-southwest of Puri and 370 km east-northeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh.

The system is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur by the forenoon, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.

Latest satellite imagery indicated that land interaction had commenced as the sheared cloud mass associated with the cyclone entered the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coastal region. The system is under continuous surveillance by Doppler Weather Radars at Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.