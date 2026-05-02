Cycle cart workers seek policy ensuring safety net

Hailing from Virudhunagar, Aarumugam has spent the last 40 years in Chennai doing odd jobs. His tricycle is also, at times, his home. Move around Chennai, and there are still hundreds of such workers, most of them above 60, who rely on their bodies as the only fuel, not just to move, but to earn.

“I earn around Rs 300 if I cover 5 to 7 km. I can’t exactly pinpoint the distance-to-earning ratio,” he said. “If the goods are bulkier, they pay higher, and I can demand more.” By bulkier loads, he means around 80 to 100 kg, sometimes more.