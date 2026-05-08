Cybercrime cases rise seven-fold in Chennai

Registered cases rose from 2,082 in 2022 to 4,121 in 2023, and further to 5,793 in 2024. Fraud using communication devices led with 5,298 cases, followed by sexual exploitation at 198. Other motives included causing disrepute (65 cases), extortion (61), political motives (45), business development (28), personal revenge (21), emotional motives like anger (21), and prank-related offences (9).



In 2024, 13,342 cybercrime cases were taken up for investigation, including 7,549 cases pending from previous years. Tamil Nadu ended the year with a pendency rate of 91.8 per cent, the second highest nationwide after Manipur's 100 per cent.