Cyber crooks scam former Chennai top cop’s wife of Rs 90,000

CHENNAI: Police are investigating a complaint from Kamalie, wife of former City Police Commissioner and state police chief (late) DGP S Sripal, who was scammed of Rs 90,000 by cyber criminals.

Kamalie, a resident of T Nagar, received a call on Tuesday wherein the caller identified himself as being from Mumbai police and told her that her mobile number was used for illegal activities.

The ‘officer’ said that her phone number would be deactivated within two hours and threatened that she would also be arrested for illegal activities.

The caller demanded that she transfer Rs 90,000 from her bank account to verify if the money with her was not used in any unlawful activity.

Believing the scamster, the elderly woman transferred the amount. However, after enquiring with family and friends, she realised she was being scammed by a cyber criminal after which she lodged a police complaint.