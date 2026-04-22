Cyber cops rescue 4 from being trafficked to Cambodia scam centres

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing rescued four persons from being trafficked to cyber scam centres in Cambodia and arrested three agents and a handler at the Chennai airport.
Police received inputs that a group from Madurai was recruiting persons under the pretext of data entry jobs and sending them abroad for illegal activities.
The victims were subjected to a recruitment process that included typing tests, video interviews and medical checks, and were promised high salaries, easy work and accommodation.
Each of them had paid Rs 1.5 lakh to the agents and carried $500, which was to be handed over to contacts in Phnom Penh.
Two special teams were formed in Chennai and Madurai and they intercepted the victims at the airport before departure and rescued them.
The four accused, from Madurai's Melur, were arrested. Further probe is under way to uncover the network and trace other victims.