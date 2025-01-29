Customs seizes hydroponic ganja worth Rs 23.5 crore at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials at Chennai airport seized hydroponic ganja worth Rs 23.5 crore on Wednesday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, three people including a woman, were arrested for smuggling the ganja from Thailand.

It was brought through a concealed soft drink powder packet.

Sources said that the seized drug is hydroponic ganja, which is grown using water as the primary medium, and is sold by various names such as OG, sugarcone, kush etc.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from Bureau)