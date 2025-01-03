Customs seizes ganja worth Rs 6 crore from woman flyer

CHENNAI: A woman passenger was arrested in the city airport on Wednesday for smuggling hydroponic ganja worth Rs 6 crore.

On receiving a tip-off that hydroponic ganja worth many crores was being smuggled into the city from Thailand, the customs officials increased their vigil in the airport on Wednesday. Under suspicion, they intercepted a woman passenger, aged around 25 years, who visited Thailand on a tourist visa. When the officials asked her about the contents of her luggage, she answered it was cauliflower and mushrooms.

Unsatisfied with her response, the customs personnel deployed their sniffer dog, which indicated there was something suspicious inside the luggage.

The officers opened the luggage and found 14 boxes of mushrooms and cauliflower, which concealed the hydroponic ganja beside them. The officers found ganja weighing about 6 kg, valued at Rs 6 crore.

The recovered ganja was seized, and the woman passenger was interrogated further. During the questioning, it came to light that she was linked to other international smugglers. She was arrested, and further investigation is underway.