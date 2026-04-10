Customs seizes 49 exotic, highly venomous animals in Chennai

When they were monitoring the passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, the Customs officials intercepted a man from Chennai, aged around 30 years, who had visited the Malaysian capital on a tourist visa.

When they examined his luggage, officials were shocked to find 34 live exotic animals concealed inside suitcases and bags. These included several highly venomous snakes such as king cobras, along with other rare species, including California king snakes, red snakes, Indonesian blue-tongue reptiles, marsh snakes, and water monitor lizards.