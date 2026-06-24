Customs seize 6 kg hydroponic ganja, 414 gm of gold from two individuals

In another incident on Tuesday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) noticed an airport employee behaving suspiciously near the transit passengers' restroom in the arrivals section. The employee was assigned duty in the smoking area located in the departure security zone, but was found loitering in the arrivals area. Alerted by the CISF, Customs Air Intelligence officials questioned him and later conducted a personal search.



Officials recovered an oval-shaped parcel wrapped in black tape concealed inside his undergarments. The parcel contained 414 grams of 24-carat gold paste valued at Rs 53.18 lakh. The employee confessed that a transit passenger travelling from Dubai to Sri Lanka via Chennai had hidden the parcel inside a restroom water tank and instructed him to retrieve it and hand it over to a smuggling agent outside the airport.



Customs officials seized the gold and arrested the airport employee. The officers are trying to trace the transit passenger who departed for Sri Lanka on a connecting flight.