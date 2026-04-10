Customs seize 2kg gold worth Rs 3.10 crore at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth 3.10 crores, and a search is on to nab the smuggler who arrived from Singapore at the Chennai airport on an Air India flight.
After all passengers had disembarked, airline staff began cleaning the aircraft. During the process, loaders noticed that one of the seats appeared unusually raised. On checking beneath it, they found a black parcel hidden underneath.
The airline staff immediately alerted airport authorities, who in turn informed customs officials. A team of customs officers rushed to the aircraft, secured the parcel, and conducted a preliminary check using metal detectors.
Upon opening the package, officials found it contained 24-carat gold bars. A total of 2kg of gold, with an estimated international market value of Rs 3.10 crore. The gold was seized, and a case has been registered.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the smuggler may have concealed the gold under the seat during the flight and planned to retrieve it later with the help of ground staff. However, the plan failed as the parcel was detected during routine cleaning.
Customs officials have collected details of the passenger who occupied the seat and are examining CCTV footage from inside the aircraft and the arrival areas of the international terminal to identify those involved. An investigation is underway to trace both the passenger who smuggled the gold and any accomplices who may have been waiting to retrieve it.
As the Model Code of Conduct is currently in force due to the ongoing elections, customs authorities have also informed the Election Commission of India about the seizure.