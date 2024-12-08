Customs officials, Sri Lankan passengers clash at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the city airport on Sunday after four passengers from Sri Lanka alleged that they were mistreated and harassed by Customs officials under the pretext of inquiry and created a ruckus at the airport.

Customs officials, on the other hand, have filed a police complaint against the passengers, who were handed over to the Airport police.

According to airport sources, four passengers who arrived at Chennai on a Sri Lankan Airline flight were intercepted by a Customs team headed by Deputy Commissioner Saravanan for questioning. One of the passengers, Salim, had picked up an argument with the officials and told them that they were businessmen visiting Chennai to buy garments in bulk.

Sources said that the two groups engaged in fisticuffs too as arguments escalated. The quartet recorded a video from the airport claiming that they were roughed up by the Customs officials. “We’re in Chennai Airport. We were roughed up by the Customs officials here. Send this video to the Sri Lankan embassy,” one of the passengers says in the video.

As the situation escalated, officials handed over the passengers to the Airport Police. A formal complaint was filed with the police claiming that the passengers abused officials, issued death threats and prevented them from executing their duties. Police are investigating further.