Customs officials seized 14.5 kg of hydroponic ganja at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized 14.5 kg of hydroponic ganja worth around Rs 14.5 crore and arrested a woman passenger who had smuggled it from Thailand.
Based on a tip-off, officials stepped up surveillance at the international arrival terminal on Sunday (August 23).
Customs officials monitored passengers and noticed a woman passenger from North India (35), who had travelled to Thailand as a tourist and was returning to Chennai.
Her behaviour raised suspicion, and officials stopped her for questioning. As she gave evasive answers, she was taken to the Customs office for examination.
Women Customs officials searched her fully and found many packets of processed Thai food products inside her luggage. On examining the packets, they discovered that the packets had been used to conceal high-grade hydroponic ganja.
A total of 14.5 kg of the contraband was recovered, with an estimated international value of 14.5 crore. The woman was arrested, and the drugs were seized.
During questioning, Customs officials found that she was a carrier for an international drug trafficking network. Officials also suspected that she had previously similarly transported drugs and managed to pass through Customs without being detected.
Officials are now investigating who was supposed to receive the consignment after it was brought to Chennai.