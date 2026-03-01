Curtains down on VIT’s 4-day cultural fest Riviera

CHENNAI: The Riviera, the international cultural fest at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), wrapped up with a star-studded finale on Sunday, with Bollywood actor Genelia Deshmukh attending as the chief guest.
Now in its 23rd year, the festival ran from February 26 to March 1 under the theme "Rise. Rush. Revel." The four-day celebration at the Vellore campus showcased more than 150 events, drawing over 20,000 student participants from more than 30 countries and 28 Indian states.
Speaking at the valedictory function, Genelia Deshmukh engaged with the student gathering, offering motivational insights. She spoke about her joy at participating in the VIT Riviera festivities and urged students to strive for excellence in their chosen fields, contribute to India's advancement, and bring pride to their institution. Drawing on her experiences as an actress, film producer, and entrepreneur, she reflected on how working in South Indian cinema enabled her to pick up new languages and experience varied cultures. She also encouraged students to aim high and pursue purposeful progress.
Dr G Viswanathan, the founder-Chancellor of VIT, presided over the ceremony and highlighted the institute's leadership in higher education. He underscored the need for VIT to achieve similar dominance in sports and cultural activities.
The festival distributed over Rs 25 lakh in prize money across various events.
In the cultural category, the Chennai VIT campus took the overall championship, while the Vellore VIT campus emerged victorious in the sports category.
The final evening came alive with energetic sets by DJs Shaan and Ritviz, creating a charged atmosphere to mark the conclusion of the celebrations.
The event saw the presence of VIT Vice-Presidents Sankar Viswanathan and Sekar Viswanathan, Executive Director Sandhya Pentareddy, Pro Vice-Chancellor Parthasarathi Mallick, Registrar Jayabharathi, Riviera coordinator Pelvin Edward, along with faculty members, staff, and a large turnout of students.