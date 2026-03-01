Curtains down on VIT’s 4-day cultural fest Riviera

Now in its 23rd year, the festival ran from February 26 to March 1 under the theme "Rise. Rush. Revel." The four-day celebration at the Vellore campus showcased more than 150 events, drawing over 20,000 student participants from more than 30 countries and 28 Indian states.

Speaking at the valedictory function, Genelia Deshmukh engaged with the student gathering, offering motivational insights. She spoke about her joy at participating in the VIT Riviera festivities and urged students to strive for excellence in their chosen fields, contribute to India's advancement, and bring pride to their institution. Drawing on her experiences as an actress, film producer, and entrepreneur, she reflected on how working in South Indian cinema enabled her to pick up new languages and experience varied cultures. She also encouraged students to aim high and pursue purposeful progress.