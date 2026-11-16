Cumta turns to AI for smart parking system, pilot soon in Anna Nagar

The plan is to deploy an Edge AI-based smart parking and violation enforcement software. It will use CCTV footage, monitor individual parking slots in real time, identify vacant and occupied spaces, count vehicles, and automatically detect parking violations. The tender provides for deployment across 2,100 equivalent car spaces (ECS).

It marks a shift from Cumta's 2024 plan which was dependent more on manpower when it comes to operation and revenue collection. The authority was to provide the universal software and mobile application, while the bidder would undertake the related activities. Enforcement was to be undertaken in coordination with the Traffic Police and Cumta.

The current model focuses more on AI-based video analytics, with the parking-related implementation being handled separately by the corporation, said Cumta member-secretary I Jeyakumar.

Cumta would retain responsibility for video analytics, monitoring, and evaluation. Parking tickets would be handled by a dedicated parking application. "GCC might appoint a contractor in two to three weeks. Once awarded, the contractor will have three months to establish the system. Our video analytics will also be ready within the same period," he said.