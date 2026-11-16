Cumta turns to AI for smart parking system, pilot soon in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: After years of delay, the proposed smart parking system in Anna Nagar has been finally put into motion, with the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Cumta) inviting bids for an AI-based video analytics system to monitor parking spaces and detect violations and Greater Chennai Corporation completing the tender process. A dedicated app will be launched soon.
The plan is to deploy an Edge AI-based smart parking and violation enforcement software. It will use CCTV footage, monitor individual parking slots in real time, identify vacant and occupied spaces, count vehicles, and automatically detect parking violations. The tender provides for deployment across 2,100 equivalent car spaces (ECS).
It marks a shift from Cumta's 2024 plan which was dependent more on manpower when it comes to operation and revenue collection. The authority was to provide the universal software and mobile application, while the bidder would undertake the related activities. Enforcement was to be undertaken in coordination with the Traffic Police and Cumta.
The current model focuses more on AI-based video analytics, with the parking-related implementation being handled separately by the corporation, said Cumta member-secretary I Jeyakumar.
Cumta would retain responsibility for video analytics, monitoring, and evaluation. Parking tickets would be handled by a dedicated parking application. "GCC might appoint a contractor in two to three weeks. Once awarded, the contractor will have three months to establish the system. Our video analytics will also be ready within the same period," he said.
In 2025, GCC had floated tenders for a five-year smart parking project under a public-private partnership. However, the project did not take off. In the recent GCC budget session, Mayor R Priya announced that smart parking facilities would be implemented in 20 locations across the city, including Adyar, T Nagar, Anna Nagar Velachery, Purasaiwalkam, Triplicane-Marina, and Besant Nagar, among other places.
Anna Nagar would be the first location where the system would be implemented, following which it would be expanded to other areas based on the experience.
Commissioner GS Sameeran said the tender received bids and could be taken forward for further processing soon after a Government Order (GO) is issued in this regard.
Under the proposed system, CCTV feeds will be analysed locally through edge-processing devices, enabling the software to process video footage near the spot rather than continuously transmitting entire video streams to a central server. It will identify individual parking bays and classify them as vacant or occupied, while also counting vehicles across different floors, lanes and parking zones. The software must distinguish between two-wheelers, cars, buses, and trucks, and calculate the available parking capacity in each zone.
It will be able to automatically detect six categories of parking violations: vehicles parked outside marked bays, in no-parking zones, on footpaths and pedestrian areas, double parking, incorrect parking orientation, and unauthorised vehicle types occupying designated spaces. The violation records can be accessed in the app.