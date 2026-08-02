CUMTA turns to AI for digital road registers

The second platform focuses on creating digital road registers, an area where the Authority notes many local bodies still lack GIS-based road records or near-real-time updates. The proposed system will automatically extract road network information from CMDA and DTCP-approved layout plans and convert them into GIS-ready datasets.

This will then create a centralised digital road repository, assess road connectivity and continuity, and generate dashboard-based reports for planning and management.

Speaking to DT Next, Palanivel, Chief Engineer (Construction and Maintenance) of the Tamil Nadu Highways Department, said such a platform could prove useful if it can accurately integrate digital land records with proposed road alignments.

"If the Field Measurement Book (FMB) sketches are available in digital form and the mapping is accurate, it can be a very useful tool," he said. By superimposing the proposed right of way (right to pass someone's land) over digitised land records, officials could estimate the extent of land required from individual survey numbers before acquisition. He stressed that the concept would first have to be validated through a pilot.