CUMTA to study ground reality in Chennai before implementing parking system

CHENNAI: A few years ago, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had implemented an on-street parking management system as an answer to the city’s parking woes and also to generate revenue. But the initiative failed due to several reasons.

Taking its cue from GCC’s debacle, Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has decided to study the market dynamics and technologies available before implementing a parking management system in the city.

CUMTA has invited vendors working in the smart parking system for a consultation meeting on November 14 (Thursday) to understand practicality, methods and technologies available to manage parking. “The meeting will be conducted before floating a tender. Based on the outcome of the consultation meeting, tender will be prepared and floated. This move is to avoid failure in attracting vendors and failure of the project,” said I Jeyakumar, special officer for CUMTA.

Meanwhile, CUMTA has prepared an Area Level Parking Management Plan for Anna Nagar at the cluster-level that includes designated parking areas, No Parking zones and an implementation framework on a pilot basis. However, the consultation is for the entire city, he added.

“The effective implementation shall involve manpower and technology for information, payment and enforcement. The proposed system includes a combination of surveillance technology, on-ground workforce, and real-time data processing to create an efficient and transparent system to manage parking in designated areas,” an invitation to vendors said.

The project aims at regulating parking spaces by utilising smart parking management solutions, thereby mitigating the impact of unregulated parking on traffic, pedestrians, environment, and local businesses. Once implemented, parking will be allowed only at designated roads and streets. Charges will be collected from vehicle owners.

It may be recalled that the GCC had already prepared a parking policy for 426 sq km of the Corporation limit and submitted it to the State government a year ago. However, the government refused to consent to the policy and directed the CUMTA to include aspects of the GCC’s policy to prepare a comprehensive police force for Chennai Metropolitan Area.