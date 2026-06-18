CUMTA rolls out one-click UPI payment on Chennai One app

CHENNAI: The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has introduced a one-click UPI payment feature on its Chennai One application, a move aimed at reducing ticket booking time from about 60 seconds to five seconds.
Announcing the feature on Thursday, Housing and Urban Development Minister B Rajkumar said commuters using the Chennai One app can now complete ticket purchases through the new CUMTA UPI option with a single click, enabling faster access to public transport services. To encourage adoption of the feature, commuters will also be eligible to avail their first ticket for Re 1 through the platform.
Launched by the then chief minister MK Stalin in September 2025, Chennai One was introduced as a unified mobility platform integrating multiple modes of transport in the city under a single application. The platform allows commuters to plan journeys, purchase tickets and access transport services across MTC buses, Chennai Metro Rail, suburban rail services and last-mile options such as auto-rickshaws through a common interface.