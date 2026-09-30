CUMTA drafts rulebook to design Chennai’s roads

The draft guidelines are now under discussion among departments and are expected to be released in the next four to six weeks, according to a senior CUMTA official.

The proposal is aimed at addressing a basic problem in the city's infrastructure planning. Different agencies build different pieces of the same street without a common design governing how they should fit together.

The officials acknowledged that several provisions already exist in Indian Roads Congress guidelines and in earlier guidelines issued by different agencies.

The difference, according to CUMTA, is that the requirements are currently spread across different documents and practices.