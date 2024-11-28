CUMTA begins public survey on last mile connectivity and bus operation

CHENNAI: As a part of the preparation of Bus Transport and Last Mile Connectivity Improvement Plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) covering 5904 sqkm, Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) commenced a public survey.

The authority has requested the commuters to cooperate with the survey team and provide their input.

As per a CUMTA release, surveys will be conducted from November 25 to January 15. Passenger surveys will be conducted within the CMA on board MTC, TNSTC and private buses, at bus terminals, metro rail stations, suburban rail stations and intermediate public transport (share auto, cabs and autos) stands throughout the CMA.

Also, surveys of boarding and alighting passenger count on buses, entry-exit counts of buses at terminals and interviews of para-transit operators will also be carried out.

The transport authority has appointed Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd. as the consultant for the study.

"The study will undertake a comprehensive bus route rationalization and service improvement planning exercise to develop a route network hierarchy and service scheduling approach. CUMTA also intends to integrate buses, rail, and metro to make intermodal journeys seamless and affordable, and perform a baseline assessment of Intermediate Public Transport services in Chennai," the release added.

The Plan will review all bus service operations, routes and the route network operating in the CMA and suggest phase-wise improvements in existing service operations, routes and the route network as well as for new bus services, routes and route network for the city.

The current route network and services of IPT will also be assessed and analysed, so as to ensure the integration of public transport and IPT services in the city.

"The surveys will provide valuable insights into passenger travel patterns, requirements and perceptions, based on which routes and services will be planned to provide seamless connectivity between different transport modes (such as bus, metro and suburban rail) and ensure excellent first and last-mile connectivity," the Authority said.