Cuban Film Festival 2024 begins with showcase of Cuban Cinema in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Cuban Film Festival 2024, which is a unique and celebrated event hosted by Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation’s Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in India is in full swing. The three-day festival, which started on November 15, will conclude today at the AVM Auditorium, Avichi College of Arts and Science in Chennai. It has been providing an engaging and immersive experience into Cuban cinema, culture, and storytelling.

The festival was inaugurated by chief guest, S Vijayakumar, IFS, Regional Passport Officer, and Head of Branch Secretariat, MEA Chennai. His presence and opening has emphasised the importance of cross-cultural engagement through films, a sentiment echoed by Sivan Kannan, President of ICAF, who formally welcomed and honored Vijayakumar.

A large gathering of cinephiles, students, and cultural enthusiasts attended the screening. The inaugural film Contigo Pan y Cebolla, depicted familial bonds and Cuban life’s simple joys. The movie captured the audience with its humor and heartfelt story, highlighting the depth of Cuban cinema. The festival continues to captivate attendees with carefully curated films showcasing themes of resilience, friendship, freedom, and identity.

The Cuban Film Festival 2024 reflects CIFF’s ongoing commitment to fostering global artistic exchange and bringing world cinema to Chennai. Each film offers an authentic glimpse into Cuban life and values, which promises an unforgettable experience for Chennai’s cinema-loving audience.

The event is open for the public today, which marks the conclusion of the Cuban Film Festival 2024. You can mark your presence from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The film showcased today will be Innocence and The Eye of the Canary. Innocence explores young minds’ quest for freedom, while The Eye of the Canary offers a moving portrayal of Cuba’s past through the eyes of a young Jose Marti.