CTTE’s three-day cultural fest honours creativity, innovation

KRM Public School in Perambur emerged as the winner of the Overall Championship in the inter-school contest Thiranika; Department of BCom (General) secured the Overall Department Championship in the intra-collegiate contest Kalakiran, while Loyola College won the Overall Championship in inter-collegiate cultural festival Chainika.

The Kael Theatre group presented a skit on mental resilience among the youth, highlighting the importance of emotional well-being, perseverance, and hope in overcoming life’s challenges.