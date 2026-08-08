CTTE’s three-day cultural fest honours creativity, innovation

CHENNAI: Over 1,500 school and college students joined the three-day cultural festival at Chevalier T Thomas Elizabeth College for Women (CTTE), Perambur.
KRM Public School in Perambur emerged as the winner of the Overall Championship in the inter-school contest Thiranika; Department of BCom (General) secured the Overall Department Championship in the intra-collegiate contest Kalakiran, while Loyola College won the Overall Championship in inter-collegiate cultural festival Chainika.
The Kael Theatre group presented a skit on mental resilience among the youth, highlighting the importance of emotional well-being, perseverance, and hope in overcoming life’s challenges.
Rajalakshmi, managing director of Revathi Stores, encouraged young women to pursue education with confidence and determination. She also urged students to believe in their abilities and prepare themselves to take up leadership roles in society.