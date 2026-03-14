CSK to host ‘ROAR ’26’ at Chepauk with OG stars clash, AR Rahman live show

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has announced a first of its kind mega fan event titled ROAR ’26, set to take place on March 22 (Sunday) evening at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.
The event will feature former CSK players taking on the current squad and a live performance by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.
As part of the event, “OG” Super Kings will reunite on their home turf and take on the current CSK squad in a series of match-ups. Former CSK players including Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay and Subramaniam Badrinath are set to lead the OG team.
Tickets for ROAR ’26 will go live on March 15 through the CSK app, the official website, the District app and District.in.
The franchise also cautioned fans that tickets purchased through platforms other than these official channels would be at their own risk.
The franchise has urged fans to mark their calendars and come dressed in yellow for what it described as a night where cricket and entertainment come together at Chepauk.