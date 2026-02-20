Madras HC sets May 31 deadline to decide ECR CRZ violation appeals

After a gap of six years, the cases were listed again before a Division Bench comprising Justices Anita Sumanth and Mummineni Sudheer Kumar. The State submitted that 440 out of the 798 property owners had filed statutory appeals before the Government challenging the Corporation’s notices, but only 84 of those appeals had been disposed of as on date, and the rest were still pending.

Recording the submissions, the Bench granted time until March 30 for the appellants to submit their explanations in respect of the pending appeals. The authorities were directed to conduct hearings and pass orders on or before May 31. The matter has been adjourned to February 27 for further hearing.