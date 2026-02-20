Madras HC sets May 31 deadline to decide ECR CRZ violation appeals

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State Government to dispose of, by the end of May, the pending statutory appeals filed against action taken over buildings constructed in violation of rules along the East Coast Road (ECR).
Earlier, cases had been filed against bungalows and resorts constructed within 500 metres of the seashore, between Neelankarai and Uthandi in Chennai, allegedly in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.
Pursuant to earlier orders of the High Court in these matters, the Greater Chennai Corporation had, in 2018, issued notices to 798 building owners. Among the noticees were industrialists, educationists, doctors, businessmen, film actors and politicians, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Rajya Sabha member Kamal Haasan and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C. Joseph Vijay.
After a gap of six years, the cases were listed again before a Division Bench comprising Justices Anita Sumanth and Mummineni Sudheer Kumar. The State submitted that 440 out of the 798 property owners had filed statutory appeals before the Government challenging the Corporation’s notices, but only 84 of those appeals had been disposed of as on date, and the rest were still pending.
Recording the submissions, the Bench granted time until March 30 for the appellants to submit their explanations in respect of the pending appeals. The authorities were directed to conduct hearings and pass orders on or before May 31. The matter has been adjourned to February 27 for further hearing.
A senior counsel appointed to assist the Court (amicus curiae) in the case submitted before the Division Bench that it was very important to protect the long coastline in Chennai, not only because it was aesthetically pleasing but also because it has to be preserved from an environmental point of view.
He further sought the court to order enumeration of unauthorised constructions even beyond Uthandi so that action could be initiated against those buildings as well.