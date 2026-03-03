CRS inspection of Velachery-St Thomas Mount MRTS services scheduled on March 5

CHENNAI: The long-pending Velachery-St Thomas mount MRTS extension is set for statutory inspection on March 5.
The inspection will include a high-speed trial run between the two stations, which are set to begin its operation from March 10.
Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety Janak Kumar Garg will inspect the newly constructed lines on Thursday. A high-speed trial run will be conducted between 1.30 pm and 6 pm the same day.
The 5-km extension project, conceived in 2008, has faced repeated delays, funding constraints, land acquisition issues and coordination challenges.
Once operational, the extension is expected to significantly improve rail connectivity in south Chennai and strengthen St Thomas Mount’s role as a multimodal hub, linking MRTS, suburban rail and CMRL services.