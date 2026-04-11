Crop damage drives up price of watermelon in Chennai

CHENNAI: With many turning to seasonal fruits for respite amid sweltering heat, the price of crowd-favourite watermelon has climbed sharply as Koyambedu wholesale market vendors cite a dip in supply. They say the prices are expected to increase further.
Currently retailing at Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kg, watermelon was priced at Rs 10 per kg last April. Daily arrival at the market has dipped to 100 tonnes from 500 tonnes. Prices dipped to Rs 5 a kg in February this year, rose to Rs 10 in March, and then climbed to Rs 25 per kg in the wholesale market.
Explaining the price surge, fruit vendor S Vadivualagan at the Koyambedu wholesale market said pest attacks on crops during the growing period before February had hit production.
"Watermelons are usually sourced from Cheyyar, Tindivanam, Gingee and Tirukalukundram. Crop damage in these regions has affected supply, leading to the current shortfall," he said.
A vendor in Nungambakkam said that demand has surged as more residents are buying the fruit. Pre-cut slices are being sold at Rs 20 per piece. "We are buying watermelons from the Koyambedu market at Rs 25 per kg and selling them at Rs 35. Wholesale traders expect prices to increase further," the vendor said.
"Earlier, around 50 lorry loads arrived daily. Now, only about 10 lorries are coming in. If the shortage persists, prices could reach Rs 40 per kg," Vadivualagan added.
M Manoranjithan of Nungambakkam said prices had risen from Rs 15 to Rs 35 per kg in about a month. "With the peak summer approaching, we hope prices will stabilise," he said.
Vendors said watermelons are currently being sourced from Sathyavedu, Naidupeta and Gummidipoondi, as well as areas in Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts.