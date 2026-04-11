Crop damage drives up price of watermelon in Chennai

Currently retailing at Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kg, watermelon was priced at Rs 10 per kg last April. Daily arrival at the market has dipped to 100 tonnes from 500 tonnes. Prices dipped to Rs 5 a kg in February this year, rose to Rs 10 in March, and then climbed to Rs 25 per kg in the wholesale market.

Explaining the price surge, fruit vendor S Vadivualagan at the Koyambedu wholesale market said pest attacks on crops during the growing period before February had hit production.

"Watermelons are usually sourced from Cheyyar, Tindivanam, Gingee and Tirukalukundram. Crop damage in these regions has affected supply, leading to the current shortfall," he said.