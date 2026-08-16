Chennai

Crispy tea-time treats: Try these easy zucchini fritters and ragi pakodas

Looking for a crispy snack to pair with your evening tea? Zucchini fritters and ragi pakodas are easy-to-make options that combine simple ingredients with plenty of crunch, making them perfect for a quick homemade tea-time treat.
Representative image
Representative imagePexels
Updated on

ZUCCHINI FRITTERS

Ingredients

3 cups grated zucchini

1/3 cup rice flour

1/3 cup besan flour

1 tbsp garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger, finely chopped

1⁄2 tsp chilli flakes

1⁄4 tsp pepper powder

1⁄2 cup finely chopped onion

2 tbsp thick curd

1⁄4 tsp baking soda

Salt to taste

Oil, for shallow frying

How to make

Grate one medium zucchini using the large holes of a grater. Trim and discard the ends Transfer the grated zucchini to a strainer, add salt and mix well. Cover and let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes Squeeze out as much water as possible. Reserve the extracted juice In a mixing bowl, combine the grated zucchini, rice flour, besan, garlic, ginger, chilli flakes, pepper powder, onion, curd, baking soda and salt Mix well to form a thick batter. Add a little of the reserved zucchini juice only if needed. About 2 tablespoons should be enough, but add it gradually to prevent the batter from becoming watery Heat oil in a pan for shallow frying. Once hot, scoop out a portion of the batter and place it in the pan. Gently flatten it, keeping the fritter slightly thick Cook on both sides until golden brown and crisp Serve hot.

RAGI PAKODA

Ingredients

1 cup ragi flour | 1 medium onion,

finely chopped | 2 tbsp curry

leaves, finely chopped | 1 tbsp

coriander leaves, finely chopped

| 1⁄4 cup raw peanuts | 1 tbsp fried

gram dal | 1 tsp red chilli powder

| 1 tsp hot oil | Salt to taste | Water

as needed | Oil for deep frying

HOW TO MAKE

Add the ragi flour, chopped onion, curry leaves and coriander leaves to a mixing bowl Grind the peanuts and fried gram dal to a coarse mixture and add it to the bowl Add salt, chilli powder and hot oil. Mix well Add water little by little and bring the mixture together. The dough should be moist and hold together when pressed, but it should not be too wet or stiff Heat oil in a kadai. Pinch off small portions of the dough and drop them into the hot oil Fry in batches without overcrowding the kadai. Turn them occasionally and fry until crisp Towards the end, add a few curry leaves to the hot oil and fry until crisp. Remove everything and drain on a kitchen towel Serve hot

Snacks
tea
Pakoda
fritters
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in