Crispy tea-time treats: Try these easy zucchini fritters and ragi pakodas

Ingredients
3 cups grated zucchini
1/3 cup rice flour
1/3 cup besan flour
1 tbsp garlic, finely chopped
1 tsp ginger, finely chopped
1⁄2 tsp chilli flakes
1⁄4 tsp pepper powder
1⁄2 cup finely chopped onion
2 tbsp thick curd
1⁄4 tsp baking soda
Salt to taste
Oil, for shallow frying
How to make
Grate one medium zucchini using the large holes of a grater. Trim and discard the ends Transfer the grated zucchini to a strainer, add salt and mix well. Cover and let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes Squeeze out as much water as possible. Reserve the extracted juice In a mixing bowl, combine the grated zucchini, rice flour, besan, garlic, ginger, chilli flakes, pepper powder, onion, curd, baking soda and salt Mix well to form a thick batter. Add a little of the reserved zucchini juice only if needed. About 2 tablespoons should be enough, but add it gradually to prevent the batter from becoming watery Heat oil in a pan for shallow frying. Once hot, scoop out a portion of the batter and place it in the pan. Gently flatten it, keeping the fritter slightly thick Cook on both sides until golden brown and crisp Serve hot.
Ingredients
1 cup ragi flour | 1 medium onion,
finely chopped | 2 tbsp curry
leaves, finely chopped | 1 tbsp
coriander leaves, finely chopped
| 1⁄4 cup raw peanuts | 1 tbsp fried
gram dal | 1 tsp red chilli powder
| 1 tsp hot oil | Salt to taste | Water
as needed | Oil for deep frying
HOW TO MAKE
Add the ragi flour, chopped onion, curry leaves and coriander leaves to a mixing bowl Grind the peanuts and fried gram dal to a coarse mixture and add it to the bowl Add salt, chilli powder and hot oil. Mix well Add water little by little and bring the mixture together. The dough should be moist and hold together when pressed, but it should not be too wet or stiff Heat oil in a kadai. Pinch off small portions of the dough and drop them into the hot oil Fry in batches without overcrowding the kadai. Turn them occasionally and fry until crisp Towards the end, add a few curry leaves to the hot oil and fry until crisp. Remove everything and drain on a kitchen towel Serve hot