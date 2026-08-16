Crispy tea-time treats: Try these easy zucchini fritters and ragi pakodas

How to make

Grate one medium zucchini using the large holes of a grater. Trim and discard the ends Transfer the grated zucchini to a strainer, add salt and mix well. Cover and let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes Squeeze out as much water as possible. Reserve the extracted juice In a mixing bowl, combine the grated zucchini, rice flour, besan, garlic, ginger, chilli flakes, pepper powder, onion, curd, baking soda and salt Mix well to form a thick batter. Add a little of the reserved zucchini juice only if needed. About 2 tablespoons should be enough, but add it gradually to prevent the batter from becoming watery Heat oil in a pan for shallow frying. Once hot, scoop out a portion of the batter and place it in the pan. Gently flatten it, keeping the fritter slightly thick Cook on both sides until golden brown and crisp Serve hot.