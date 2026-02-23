Cricket nomads: Jersey sellers on the move when game is at play

However, the 27-year-old did not go inside the watch the game. She’s there to make a living. Spread before her is a mat, and displayed on it are jerseys of various colours and sizes.

It is the season of sixes, fours, and historic wins in Chennai with the T20 World Cup 2026. It is also the season when dozens of hawkers like Kalaivani hope to make a tidy profit that would help them run their families.

“I want India only, not CSK,” a child says near her small stall. Kalaivani smiles and hands over the jersey, quoting Rs 200. While the parents try to bargain, she says, “It’s the children’s jerseys that are in demand.”