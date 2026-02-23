CREDAI Chennai FAIRPRO 2026 draws 38,000 visitors, clocks Rs 450 Cr in spot sales

CHENNAI: The 18th edition of FAIRPRO 2026, organised by CREDAI Chennai at the Chennai Trade Centre from February 20 to 22, recorded over Rs 450 crore in on-the-spot property sales, with more than 460 bookings during the three-day exhibition.
The event drew over 38,000 visitors through online and on-site registrations, reflecting sustained demand in the city’s residential and commercial property segments. Developers said the final sales tally is expected to rise further as several site visits have been scheduled following the expo.
Over 80 member-developers showcased more than 500 projects comprising 52,586 units spread across 57.2 million sq. ft., including apartments, plots, villas and commercial spaces priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 15 crore. Fifteen industry partners participated.
Mohamed Ali, President, CREDAI Chennai, said the response underscored strong buyer confidence and acknowledged the State Bank of India as the exclusive banking partner offering special home loan benefits.
S Sivagurunathan, Advisor, FAIRPRO 2026, termed the sales figures a milestone, while Convener K Mothish Kumar said the high conversion rate reflected serious, well-informed buyers with clear purchase intent.