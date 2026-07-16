CREDAI Chennai challenges NGT’s 1-km construction restriction around Pallikaranai Ramsar site

The association submitted that the adjoining areas are already substantially urbanised, with Metro Rail, IT parks, government offices, public utilities, and private patta lands, and argued that a zero-kilometre buffer for such areas would strike a balance between environmental protection and socio-economic realities.

It further contended that the impugned order imposing a ban on activities up to one kilometre was wholly unscientific and improper, resulting in grave civil consequences by freezing vested development rights over vast tracts of land without acquisition or payment of compensation.

The petitioner has sought a stay on the impugned order passed by the National Green Tribunal.