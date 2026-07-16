CREDAI Chennai challenges NGT’s 1-km construction restriction around Pallikaranai Ramsar site

CHENNAI: The umbrella body of real estate developers urged the Madras High Court to set aside the National Green Tribunal's order prohibiting approvals for construction within a one-kilometre "Zone of Influence" around the Pallikaranai Ramsar site, contending that the restriction is unscientific and has frozen development rights over vast stretches of land.
The first bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, on Wednesday adjourned to August 3 the final hearing of a writ petition filed by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India Chennai challenging the NGT order.
The confederation challenged the September 24, 2025, order of the green tribunal’s Southern Zone directing the authorities not to grant any approvals or permissions within a one-kilometre "Zone of Influence" around the Pallikaranai Ramsar site.
The association submitted that the adjoining areas are already substantially urbanised, with Metro Rail, IT parks, government offices, public utilities, and private patta lands, and argued that a zero-kilometre buffer for such areas would strike a balance between environmental protection and socio-economic realities.
It further contended that the impugned order imposing a ban on activities up to one kilometre was wholly unscientific and improper, resulting in grave civil consequences by freezing vested development rights over vast tracts of land without acquisition or payment of compensation.
The petitioner has sought a stay on the impugned order passed by the National Green Tribunal.
During the hearing, the State government submitted that, in view of the NGT's order, the authorities were unable to process applications seeking planning permission for construction and informed the court that 47 applications are currently pending.
After hearing the submissions, the bench adjourned the matter to August 3 for final hearing.