CHENNAI: Koodal Collective will host Vaazhvin Vaasam, a grief healing circle, on November 29 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm at Backyard, Adyar. The gathering aims to provide a safe and supportive space for participants to explore grief and loss through art, reflection and shared experiences. Recognising that grief takes different forms and can often be difficult to express through words, the session will use guided art-making and creative activities to help participants explore their emotions at their own pace. It will also offer an opportunity to connect with others and find comfort in shared experiences.