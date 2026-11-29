CHENNAI: Koodal Collective will host Vaazhvin Vaasam, a grief healing circle, on November 29 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm at Backyard, Adyar. The gathering aims to provide a safe and supportive space for participants to explore grief and loss through art, reflection and shared experiences. Recognising that grief takes different forms and can often be difficult to express through words, the session will use guided art-making and creative activities to help participants explore their emotions at their own pace. It will also offer an opportunity to connect with others and find comfort in shared experiences.
The session will be facilitated by Reshma, an RCI-licensed clinical psychologist and psychotherapist trained in Expressive Arts and Somatic Experiencing. Working with adults, she brings together psychotherapy, body-based practices and creative expression through a trauma-informed, neurodivergent-affirming and queer-affirming approach.
The gathering will be conducted by Dr Sujatha Velmurugan, consultant psychiatrist and Dr Sandhya Shivakumar, clinical psychologist. Participants are encouraged to bring a small personal object that offers comfort, such as a scarf, soft toy, stone or piece of jewellery. Open to those aged 15 and above, the session will be conducted in Tamil and English. For more details, contact: 9840748023.