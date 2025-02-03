Crane catches fire at Chennai Metro Rail construction site, firefighters extinguish blaze

CHENNAI: A crane involved in Chennai Metro Rail construction caught fire due to a battery explosion on Sunday night near Kovilambakkam.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, initially, the workers at the site tried to put out the blaze, but it intensified, prompting them to alert emergency services immediately.

Firefighters from Medavakkam arrived swiftly and battled the fire for over an hour before bringing it under control.

As a precaution, traffic on the Medavakkam–St Thomas Mount road was halted.

Since the fire occurred at midnight, a major disaster was averted. The fire department and police are investigating the incident.